Texas wins appeal on abortion ruling

Texas can resume enforcing a governor’s order that counts elective abortions as a nonessential medical procedure that must be postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a Monday ruling by U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel that allowed abortionists to continue aborting babies while pro-abortion groups fought Gov. Greg Abbott’s order in the courts.

Does this settle it? No. Although Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed victory for now, abortion businesses and their supporters have until Wednesday to contest the 5th Circuit’s ruling, which wasn’t unanimous. U.S. Circuit Judges Stuart Kyle Duncan and Jennifer Walker Elrod sided with the state, but U.S. Circuit Judge James L. Dennis dissented. He said not allowing abortionists to operate during the COVID-19 outbreak would cause “irreparable harm.” Mary Elizabeth Castle of Texas Values told The Dallas Morning News, “We appreciate the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal’s quick common-sense decision to save lives.”

