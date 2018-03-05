Texas teen charged with plotting terror attack

Federal and local law enforcement officials thwarted a terror attack on a Dallas-area mall when the teenage suspect unknowingly contacted an FBI informant in his search for co-conspirators. The Collin County District Attorney’s office charged 17-year-old Matin Azizi-Yarand of Plano, Texas, with criminal solicitation of capital murder and making a terroristic threat. Azizi-Yarand allegedly planned a mass shooting at the Stonebriar Centre mall in Frisco, Texas. Officials say he was inspired by Islamic State propaganda. After the attack, Azizi-Yarand allegedly planned to release a “Message to America” explaining his motivation. Officials do not believe he persuaded anyone else to join the effort. All of his contacts appear to have been with FBI agents or informants. But he did spend about $1,400 on weapons and tactical gear. If convicted, Azizi-Yarand could spend the rest of his life in prison. He faces state charges because he’s considered an adult under Texas law but would have to be tried as a minor in federal court.