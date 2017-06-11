Authorities say church shooting related to domestic situation
by Onize Ohikere & Mickey McLean
Posted 11/06/17, 01:21 pm
UPDATE: Law enforcement officials said Monday that the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday morning stemmed from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated. Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin said the suspect, Devin Patrick Kelley, had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church. At a news conference Monday morning, Martin added that Kelley appeared to die from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after his vehicle crashed following a high-speed chase by two civilians, but he added that a pathologist would determine the official cause of death after an autopsy. It was also revealed that Kelley called his father during the chase to tell him he’d been shot and didn’t think he’d survive. Fred Milanowski, a special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in Houston, said officers recovered a Ruger AR-556 rifle at the church and two handguns—a Glock 9mm and a Ruger .22-caliber—in Kelley’s vehicle. Milanowski said Kelley purchased all three weapons. Martin added that Kelley did not have a license to carry a concealed handgun but did have a “noncommissioned, unarmed private security license similar to a security guard at a concert-type situation.” Claudia Varjabedian, a manager at the Summit Vacation Resort in New Braunfels, said Kelley had worked at the resort as an unarmed security guard for the past month and a half.
OUR EARLIER REPORT (10:20 a.m.): The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday morning identified the man suspected of killing 26 people and injuring about 20 others at a church in South Texas as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, Texas. Shortly after the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, law enforcement officers found the suspect dead in his vehicle at the country line following a chase by two civilians. Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. told CNN on Monday morning that the gunman’s former in-laws attended services at the church “from time to time” but weren’t in attendance Sunday. Kelley served in the Air Force at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge in 2014, according to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek, who noted that Kelley received a bad conduct discharge and served 12 months in confinement after facing a 2012 court-martial for assaulting his wife and child.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Read More from this Writer
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital. He lives in North Carolina with his wife, daughter, and a dog/administrative assistant named Daisy.
Comments
Paul B. TaylorPosted: Mon, 11/06/2017 01:15 pm
This shooter must have had complicated psychological reasons for the insanity that caused him to fire upon God-fearing people, even during a worship service. The question is, why shoot Christians while they are keeping the Sabbath? I have observed and found a new behavioral phenomenon that might shed light on this tragedy. It is anti-Christian psychosis. For some reason normal and even very intelligent people have hatred for Christians that causes behavior that is not rational, but completely emotional, and it is symptomatic in socialists, especially. The sad thing about this type of response to a reasonable faith is that, at this point, it is too evident in society. In our public schools, teachers encourage it. In our courts, judges are affected by it as they deny equal rights for Christians in the public square. There is also the tyranny of the left caused by this type of psychosis as they will not allow Christians to live as they so choose by claiming discrimination in the face of what scripture plainly says about how we are to live. There are numerous other examples in our culture that can be identified as anti-Christian psychosis, but perhaps the most evident one in the Bible is John 15:18. Herein, the ESV says, "If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you."