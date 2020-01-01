Texas greenlights slow reopening

Restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters, libraries, malls, and museums can begin reopening in Texas on Friday. Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican, announced on Monday he will not extend his statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order.

What are the new restrictions? Abbott said businesses must limit the number of people to 25 percent of capacity for at least two weeks. They can gradually increase that proportion in counties that don’t see a resurgence of COVID-19. The Trump administration is encouraging states to ramp up testing to reopen their economies. President Donald Trump on Monday announced a partnership involving states, the federal government, and private businesses to open test sites at drugstores and other national retailers that, according to an administration official, will enable states to screen at least 2 percent of their residents.

