Texas greenlights slow reopening
by Harvest Prude
Posted 4/28/20, 11:29 am
Restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters, libraries, malls, and museums can begin reopening in Texas on Friday. Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican, announced on Monday he will not extend his statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order.
What are the new restrictions? Abbott said businesses must limit the number of people to 25 percent of capacity for at least two weeks. They can gradually increase that proportion in counties that don’t see a resurgence of COVID-19. The Trump administration is encouraging states to ramp up testing to reopen their economies. President Donald Trump on Monday announced a partnership involving states, the federal government, and private businesses to open test sites at drugstores and other national retailers that, according to an administration official, will enable states to screen at least 2 percent of their residents.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
NEWS2MEPosted: Tue, 04/28/2020 03:54 pm
Texas has the right idea. But I think the workers/servers/chefs should continue to wear masks.
I think Dems are pushing the limit keeping people in lock-down, because they think doing this will make us vote for Dems.
If they think people will change their minds about Dems, they have gone too far to turn back. They will have to work VERY HARD at their vote cheating ways. And if it's God's will, they will get what they want.