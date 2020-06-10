Texas grand jury indicts Netflix over Cuties
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 10/06/20, 06:16 pm
The streaming service faces state felony charges for lewd visual material depicting a child, according to an indictment. Texas state Rep. Matt Schaefer, a Republican, on Tuesday tweeted an image of the Sept. 23 grand jury filing in a Tyler County court. It said Cuties “appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”
Was this a surprise? Netflix angered its fans and lost subscribers when it released the film in September. It depicts young girls dancing in a sexually suggestive way. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., sent a letter co-signed by 33 other members of Congress last month asking Attorney General William Barr to prosecute the company, which has not commented on the indictment.
Comments
HawkdriverPosted: Tue, 10/06/2020 08:45 pm
Nail them to the wall. Make an example out of them.
NanamiroPosted: Wed, 10/07/2020 12:08 am
It's about time. They have streamed another movie for several years now sexualizing young girls and have ignored protest about that one as well. Glad this one got more press and might stop this trend.