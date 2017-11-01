Lawmakers from Texas, Florida threaten government shutdown

WASHINGTON—A collection of 54 bipartisan lawmakers threatened Thursday to shut down the federal government unless congressional leaders include additional recovery funding for the states hit hardest by this year’s natural disasters. In a letter, lawmakers representing majorities from both Florida and Texas argue hurricanes Irma and Harvey destroyed billions of dollars in agricultural business. Without more relief funds, they say, thousands of people will lose their jobs: “As you know, while agriculture may have a lower profile in our states relative to other sectors, it remains a quiet giant in driving our economies, creating jobs, and feeding America and much of the world. A supplemental crafted to help our states recover from historic hurricane damage would be insufficient if it fails to address the needs of our farm and ranch families.” All four U.S. senators from Texas and Florida signed the letter. The government runs out of funding on Dec. 22, and party leaders are in the middle of negotiations to find compromises on spending levels and avoid a government shutdown.