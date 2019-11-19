Texas couple declared oldest in the world

John and Charlotte Henderson have a combined age of 211, making them the oldest married couple alive, according to Guinness World Records. At 106 and 105 years old, respectively, they will celebrate their 80th anniversary on Dec. 15.

Who are the Hendersons? John and Charlotte met at the University of Texas at Austin in 1934 and married five years later, KTXA-TV reported. John is also the oldest living former UT football player. Both are reportedly in good health. John told KTXA that the secret to a strong marriage is a moderate lifestyle and being cordial to your spouse.

