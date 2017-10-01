Texas and Bermuda battle tropical weather

Some areas near Houston on Thursday faced worse flooding than during 2017’s catastrophic Hurricane Harvey. Tropical depression Imelda dumped rain on parts of Texas and Louisiana. Officials have begun water rescues in areas of east Houston, with up to 35 inches of rain on the horizon for parts of the state. Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto, a Category 3 storm, blew off rooftops and knocked out power for 28,000 customers in Bermuda. Neither storm has caused any known deaths.

Where are the storms headed? Humberto was about 250 miles north-northeast of Bermuda, moving off the coast of New England and Nova Scotia on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Imelda is bringing more rain to areas north of Houston through Friday.

