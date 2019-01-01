Tesla readies Cybertruck
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 11/25/19, 10:47 am
CEO Elon Musk said Tesla has received 146,000 orders for its new wedge-shaped electric pickup truck. The company unveiled the futuristic model to mixed reviews on Thursday night.
Is it worth it? The truck starts at $39,900 plus a refundable $100 order fee. Its unveiling derailed when Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen broke the truck’s window during a stunt to show how strong the glass was. Some analysts have panned the design, and Tesla shares fell by more than 6 percent on Friday. The Cybertruck is set to go to production in 2021.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Sift about Musk’s tangle with regulators last year.
news2mePosted: Mon, 11/25/2019 03:19 pm
How much is this costing American taxpayers?