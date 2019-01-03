Terrorists attack Mogadishu hotel

A car explosion Thursday in the Somali capital of Mogadishu set off an ongoing attack that killed at least 24 people and continued into Friday. After the bomb went off along a busy street with restaurants and hotels, at least four gunmen opened fire, according to police Maj. Mohamed Hussein. Security forces were still battling the militants on Friday. More than 40 people sustained injuries from the attack, Hussein said, adding that the death toll could rise.

The extremist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the violence and said it targeted the Maka Almukarramah hotel, which is frequented by government officials. The insurgent group also claimed responsibility for a January attack on a hotel complex in neighboring Kenya that killed 21 people.