Terrorist attack in Tajikistan kills four, including two Americans

Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for a weekend attack in Tajikistan that killed four Western tourists, including two Americans. A man on Sunday rammed his car into seven foreigners who were cycling through the Central Asian nation, the U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan said. The driver and his passengers then attacked the group with knives. Two other cyclists from Switzerland and the Netherlands also died in the attack, while three others from France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland sustained injuries. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack via its AMAQ news agency, saying it was in response to “calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries.” The U.S. State Department on Monday condemned the “senseless attack” and said U.S. officials are working closely with Tajik authorities.