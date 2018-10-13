Terror before elections in Afghanistan

Running for office or even registering to vote can be deadly business in Afghanistan, where six candidates have died, three have sustained injuries, and two have been abducted—all in separate attacks leading up to the parliamentary vote scheduled this weekend, according to the country’s Independent Election Commission. About 100 others died and hundreds more were injured in the attacks, which the Taliban has vowed to continue until the elections.

Some 2,565 candidates will compete for seats in the nation’s 249-member National Assembly Saturday. The Afghan government has repeatedly postponed elections due to disagreements over voter registration and security.

In a statement released on Oct. 8, the Taliban called on its fighters to attack security forces organizing the elections. The extremist group urged voters to boycott the elections, saying they are taking place “for the sole purpose of legitimizing these stooges who are ultimately authorized by the occupying forces” in Afghanistan.

Government officials have promised to provide some 50,000 security guards at more than 5,000 polling stations on Election Day, but the violence is already widespread.

In the latest attack on Saturday, at least 22 people died when explosives placed on a motorcycle went off during a rally in northeastern Takhar province. Last Tuesday in Hemland province, a suicide bomber targeted the office of parliamentary candidate Saleh Mohammad Achakzai, killing him and seven other people. And on Oct. 1, a reported 13 people died when a suicide bomber triggered explosives during a rally for parliamentary candidate Abdul Naser Mohmand in Nangarhar province—Mohmand was unharmed. In one of the largest election-related attacks on April 22, at least 57 people died and 119 others sustained injuries when a suicide bomb went off at a voter registration center in Kabul, the nation’s capital. Islamic State(ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack.

“I am outraged by attacks deliberately targeting civilians seeking to exercise their basic right to participate in elections,” Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN special representative for Afghanistan, said in a statement.

According to the U.S. military’s special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, the Afghan government controls 56 percent of Afghan districts, the Taliban controls 14.5 percent, and the other 29.2 percent of districts remain contested.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the extremist group met with U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar on Friday to discuss “finding a good way for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.”

The extremist groups are likely to stage more attacks as the elections draw closer, said Ebrahim Deen, an analyst with South Africa–based Afro Middle East Center. He predicted the heightened level of insecurity would also affect participation: “There’ll be low voter turnout.”