Terror before elections in Afghanistan

Pakistani Islamists demand death sentence for Christian
Thousands of Pakistanis staged protests last week demanding the death penalty for Asia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy. Bibi has remained on Pakistan’s death row since 2010 in a repeatedly prolonged case. The nation’s highest court on Oct. 8 heard an appeal in her case but has yet to announce its ruling.
The Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party’s protests took place across the country, including in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Protesters held signs that read, “Hang Asia,” while others chanted, “Hang infidel Asia.” In a video statement released last Wednesday, the party threatened “terrible consequences against the government and the judiciary” if the court acquits Bibi.
Blasphemy laws remain legal in the country with a 97 percent Muslim population. Open Doors USA ranks Pakistan as fifth most difficult place to live as a Christian on its World Watch List. —O.O
Strong coffee, weak plan
The Egyptian government is trying to tackle radicalism in Cairo by sending moderate Muslim clerics to popular cafes.
The Religious Endowments Ministry is working with Egypt’s Al-Azhar University to send clerics to deliver moderate lectures to young people in the country’s most hip cafes, according to online magazine Ozy.
Egypt has faced increasing terror attacks, most targeting the minority Coptic Christian community in the majority Muslim nation. The government launched the program following the April 2017 attacks on two churches in Alexandria and Tanta that killed at least 44 Copts. The program is in its early phases in Cairo, the capital city, but the clerics have held more than 2,000 meetings throughout the country.
“The whole project was a big fiasco,” Islamic researcher Maher Farghali told Ozy. He said he sees the program as more of a show, noting the government has not introduced an overall policy or a long-term strategy to tackle radicalism. —O.O.
Deadly mudslides in Uganda
Heavy rainfall triggered mudslides that killed at least 40 people in eastern Uganda last week.
The torrential rains poured down on the mountainous Bududa district, resulting in a mudslide that sent big boulders rolling downhill. The disaster destroyed a bridge, swept away at least 100 homes, and left at least 400 people missing, according to local reports.
The mudslides affected more than 600 households, according to the Uganda Red Cross. The aid group said authorities continue to search for missing people, but some areas remain inaccessible due to impassable roads. During the rainy season in March 2010, at least 100 people died in similar mudslides in the same district. —O.O.
Serbia abolishes visa-free travel for Iranians
Serbia scrapped visa-free travel for Iranian citizens after the European Union complained that migrants misuse the provision to permanently remain in the bloc.
Serbia, currently a candidate for EU membership, borders EU-member nation Croatia. Serbian interior minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told Parliament members the government reintroduced visa entry because Iranian nationals increasingly used Serbia to illegally enter the EU. Since Serbia lifted visa provisions from Iran last August, more than 15,000 Iranians visited the country—many with no intention of returning home. Some 1,100 Iranians have applied for asylum this year in Serbia. —O.O.