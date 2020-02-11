Shooting attack rocks Vienna

Austrians were enjoying the last evening out before new coronavirus restrictions took effect when gunmen opened fire in Vienna’s city center on Monday. The attack left at least two people dead, including one of the gunmen, and injured 15 others.

Was this a terror attack? Austrian officials say yes. The shooting took place outside one of the city’s main synagogues, but it was closed at the time and it’s unclear whether the attackers intended to target it. Unverified footage posted on social media showed gunmen walking through the streets, apparently shooting at people at random. Hours after the attack, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said several suspects were still at large.

