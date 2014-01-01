Terror attack at Afghan welfare office kills 40

A Monday suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed 40 people and injured 29 others, the health ministry said Tuesday. At least three gunmen stormed a public welfare building after another attacker detonated an explosives-laden vehicle outside. The gunmen held the building for eight hours against security forces. Some employees barricaded themselves inside while police evacuated more than 350 others. No group has claimed responsibility the attack. A second suicide bomber killed six people in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. The attack targeted a group of Pakistanis from the Baluchistan region, provincial council member Mohammad Yousof Younosi said. No one has claimed the second attack, either.

Afghan officials announced Wednesday the country had postponed its presidential elections, originally scheduled for April, following technical problems during October’s parliamentary vote. No new date has been set for the election. The last presidential election was in 2014 and was accompanied by controversy and widespread fraud allegations.