Terror and hope

The international headlines this year included reports on terror, persecution, and anti-immigration sentiments. But stories on released religious prisoners and mending relations between decades-long enemies also brought measures of hope. Here are the top five stories from World Tour this year.

China crackdown

The Chinese government tightened its grip on power in 2018, continuing to clamp down on Christians and other minority groups. The national parliament in March abolished term limits and added President Xi Jinping’s name and ideology to the constitution—paving the way for his indefinite rule.

Government officials in the Xinjiang region intensified their crackdown on the minority Uighur Muslims, an ongoing effort since 2016 involving surveillance and detainment in mass internment camps. China defended the camps this year as reeducation centers that assimilate the Uighurs into the “modern, civilized” world, but testimony from former residents tells a story of repression and abuse.

In December, authorities arrested more than 100 members of the Early Rain Covenant Church, including the pastor, Wang Yi, and his wife, Jiang Rong. Authorities charged Wang with subversion of state power. Days later authorities also closed down the Rongguili Church in Guangzhou and confiscated more than 4,000 books. In a letter seeking to encourage the persecuting church, Wang noted, “I will resist in meekness those who resist God, and I will joyfully violate all laws that violate God’s laws.”