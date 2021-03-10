Tennessee student killed after firing at officers

Police officers responded to a report of a possible gunman at a high school in Knoxville, Tenn., Monday afternoon. They found the student inside a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School just before afternoon dismissal and asked him to come out. He opened fire and died when police fired back. Authorities said another officer who was shot at least once in the leg is receiving treatment.

What prompted the shooting? Authorities have not announced the student's motive or why he fired at officers. At least four other students from the school have died in off-campus shootings since January. Knox County Schools said the school would remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. School officials will increase patrols around dismissal time and add three school resource officers, according to Knoxville News Sentinel.

