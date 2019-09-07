Tennessee’s humblest fan now its most famous

The University of Tennessee showered an elementary school student in Altamonte Springs, Fla., with school swag after the story of his homemade spirit shirt went viral last week. The college even made his design into an official school T-shirt.

Why is the student getting so much attention? He loves the Tennesse Volunteers but didn’t have anything with their logo on it to wear on College Colors Day at his school. So he pinned a hand-drawn UT to the front of an orange shirt. Some classmates made fun of him, spurring teacher Laura Snyder to post on Facebook a request for help from anyone with connections to the university. The school not only sent merchandise and handwritten notes from administrators, but the story also generated an outpouring of encouragement and support for the student, whose name Snyder has kept private. So many people wanted to buy the UT shirt featuring his design, it crashed the school’s online store on Saturday, CNN reported.