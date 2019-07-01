Telling the world

The pro-life movie Unplanned opened in dozens of theaters in Canada Friday after a long battle to persuade movie theaters to show it.

Unplanned, a story about how former Planned Parenthood facility manager Abby Johnson became a pro-life advocate, has grossed more than $18 million since its March 29 release in the United States. It comes out on DVD in August.

Canada has no nationwide legal protections for unborn babies, and the country’s national healthcare system covers abortions. While some facilities are named Planned Parenthood, they do not fall under the oversight of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, according to the U.S. abortion giant’s website.

“We have fought tooth and nail to get Unplanned into Canada, and it is finally happening,” Johnson said in a live video posted on Facebook Tuesday. The major theater chain Cineplex and a smaller company, Landmark, initially refused to show Unplanned, causing the movie’s producers and Canadian pro-life organizers to launch a grassroots campaign that included an online petition, a theater boycott, and a letter-writing campaign.

Cineplex committed to screening Unplanned for one week in 14 of its 164 locations, joining Landmark and other independent theaters that are showing the film. The movie’s official website lists nearly 60 theaters where Canadians can see the movie.

Already, several theaters have reportedly sold out. One theater in Kelowna, British Columbia, sold out in nine minutes, and another ran out of tickets within an hour of opening sales, according to the Penticton Western News.

In May, a private showing of Unplanned at the Edmonton Expo Center in Alberta drew 3,000 people. One month later, the film’s producers secured Cinedicom, an independent distributor, to distribute the film across Canada.

“It’s really the Canadians themselves who have risen up and said … ‘We want to see this. We want to have the choice to see what abortion really is and hear Abby’s story,’” said Faytene Grasseschi, a television personality and a pro-life advocate instrumental in bringing the film to Canada. She participated in a live webinar posted last week on the movie’s Facebook page.

Since the announcement of the movie’s availability, two independent theater owners have received death threats, while a separate independent cinema owner reported harassment. Two other theaters have canceled the movie’s screening, citing threats against staff members. Pro-abortion advocates have started a boycott against Cineplex and threatened to protest at theaters on Friday.

Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob released a letter Monday announcing that the chain decided to screen the movie because of the importance of “freedom of expression.” He wrote about immigrating to Canada in 1969, saying, “Living in a country that censors content, opinions and points of view because they are different from our own is not a country that any of us would want to live in.”

So far, Unplanned has only appeared on screen in the United States and Canada, but in the past two weeks, its producers have received “droves of countries that want us to come,” filmmaker Cary Solomon said in the webinar. “There’s fierce, stiff battle going on to get the movie in their country.”

Despite the movie’s success in the United States, it has faced its share of challenges, including an inexplicable R-rating, an advertising blackout, and a “propaganda” label from Google. Solomon and co-producer Chuck Konzelman testified before the U.S. Senate last April and again on Thursday at the White House summit on social media about the movie’s censorship obstacles from Twitter and Google.

“I do not believe we should be censoring films because we don’t agree with them,” Johnson said on Facebook. “That’s not what a democracy looks like.”