Telescope snaps unique solar system photo

Scientists captured the first direct image of two planets orbiting a star similar to our sun. The Very Large Telescope in the Atacama Desert in Chile took the picture, which was released Wednesday.

What makes the photo so special? Most of the time, astronomers can only identify planets in other solar systems by the way they cause starlight to dim periodically as they pass by. Scientists have confirmed more than 4,000 exoplanets but have only captured direct images of 48, according to NASA. Scientists estimate the sun and its two gas planets are 300 light-years away from Earth.

