Teenager arrested in Kenosha shooting

Police took 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of killing two people in Kenosha, Wis. Cellphone video from Tuesday night showed a young man walking through the middle of a street and opening fire on protesters. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said a “vigilante group” of armed individuals had been patrolling the city’s streets during riots and protests sparked by Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse’s Facebook page expressed support for the police.

Have protests intensified in other cities? Police have arrested more than 20 protesters in Portland, Ore. On Tuesday night, rioters broke windows at City Hall and threw bottles at law enforcement. Officers in Louisville, Ky., arrested on Tuesday more than 60 people who were blocking traffic near Churchill Downs, the home to horse racing’s Kentucky Derby. The protesters demanded punishment for the police who shot and killed Breonna Taylor.

Dig deeper: Read J.C. Derrick’s interview with a history professor on the United States’ complicated racial past.