Teen starts petition for Super Bowl Saturday

The morning after the Super Bowl can be rough for football fans. Studies have shown more people miss work and get in car accidents on Monday after staying up late the night before to enjoy the big game. Sixteen-year-old Frankie Ruggeri of New York is trying to change that. His petition on Change.org to move the Super Bowl to Saturday had received more than 68,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

Why is the Super Bowl on Sunday anyway? Blame Congress. In 1961, it limited broadcasts of professional football games on Fridays and Saturdays during the college and high school football seasons to encourage people to attend or watch those contests instead. But the NFL continues to air most of its games on Sundays even after the college and high school seasons end.

A Super Bowl Saturday wouldn’t just help drowsy workers the next day, it would also obey God’s command to keep the Lord’s Day holy.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Pastor William H. Smith’s commentary on the blessings of the Sabbath.