Teen starts petition for Super Bowl Saturday
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 1/29/20, 11:53 am
The morning after the Super Bowl can be rough for football fans. Studies have shown more people miss work and get in car accidents on Monday after staying up late the night before to enjoy the big game. Sixteen-year-old Frankie Ruggeri of New York is trying to change that. His petition on Change.org to move the Super Bowl to Saturday had received more than 68,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning.
Why is the Super Bowl on Sunday anyway? Blame Congress. In 1961, it limited broadcasts of professional football games on Fridays and Saturdays during the college and high school football seasons to encourage people to attend or watch those contests instead. But the NFL continues to air most of its games on Sundays even after the college and high school seasons end.
A Super Bowl Saturday wouldn’t just help drowsy workers the next day, it would also obey God’s command to keep the Lord’s Day holy.
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Pastor William H. Smith’s commentary on the blessings of the Sabbath.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Wed, 01/29/2020 01:16 pm
Hmmm.... By putting the Super Bowl on Saturday instead of Sunday, when 90% of the league's schedule remains on Sunday, we obey God's command to keep the Lord's Day holy?
It's possibly worth noting here, as well, that likely more church is missed on account of regular season games (with much earlier start times) than on account of the Super Bowl.
Moving the Super Bowl to Saturday might be an idea worth considering, but probably not because it brings us any closer to right observance of the Lord's Day. :-)
DaleCutlerPosted: Wed, 01/29/2020 01:33 pm
"it would also obey God’s command to keep the Lord’s Day holy."
...and please Father's heart.
The Lord's Day of Rest:
https://docs.google.com/file/d/1KyBhBCz7tq9toURAuIq2SEnjrIaMBgFb/edit?filetype=msword