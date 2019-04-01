Teen singer Eilish wins big at Grammys

Host Alicia Keys opened the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles with an emotional tribute to NBA great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in nearby Calabasas, Calif., just hours before the ceremony started. The vocal group Boyz II Men joined her to sing a verse of their hit, “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

Who had a big night? At her first Grammy Awards, 18-year-old Billie Eilish took home five trophies, including ones for best new artist, best album, best record, and song of the year for “Bad Guy.” Eilish is the first woman to win all the top awards at once. Rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot to death last March, received a posthumous Grammy. Best contemporary Christian song went to brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, the Australian duo known as For King & Country, and their co-writers for “God Only Knows.” They also won best contemporary Christian music album for Burn the Ships. Kirk Franklin won best gospel album and also best gospel song for “Love Theory.”

