Teen arrested in Kenosha protest shooting
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 8/27/20, 12:55 am
Police took 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of killing two people in Kenosha, Wis. Cellphone video from Tuesday night showed a young man walking through the middle of a street and opening fire on protesters. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said a “vigilante group” of armed individuals had been patrolling the city’s streets during riots and protests sparked by Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests on Wednesday night were mostly peaceful.
What’s the latest on the police shooting? The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Shesky shot Blake seven times and has been placed on administrative leave. According to the agency’s statement, a woman called police reporting her boyfriend was present but was not supposed to be on the premises. Officers tried to arrest Blake, including using a taser, but it did not work. As Blake opened the door of his car and leaned in, Sheskey grabbed his shirt and fired seven shots into his back. Blake told police afterward he had a knife in the car, and officers later recovered one from the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle.
Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute.
Comments
Cyborg3Posted: Thu, 08/27/2020 02:11 am
The kid was attacked so was it self defense? We will see from the investigation. The police are being made to stand down and not protect the streets so what should we expect? These are thugs and not protesters.
Even now we find out George Floyd had a fatal level of amphetamines in his blood stream which caused his death. He even said that he could not breathe while sitting by himself in the police car. His lungs swelled up due to the amphetamines causing him to not be able to breathe resulting in his death.