Technical glitch slows U.S. airlines

A technical problem with a third-party vendor caused systemwide delays for U.S. airlines on Monday. Airports in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Miami, New York, and Washington, D.C., experienced backups related to AeroData, which provides aircraft location and weight balancing technology, according to American Airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration said the problem affected several carriers and told travelers to contact airlines directly for updates. Southwest Airlines lifted an internal ground stop just after 7 a.m. and anticipated delays throughout the day. The outage also affected United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

U.S. airlines are already working around numerous flight cancellations after the FAA grounded the beleaguered Boeing 737 Max because of software problems believed to have caused fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. American and Southwest Airlines are canceling about 100 flights per day each because of the grounding, CNBC reported.