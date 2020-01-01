Tech CEOs testify on election censorship

WASHINGTON—Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other GOP lawmakers blasted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for censoring conservative users and engaging in “editorializing.” But Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., urged Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to be even more aggressive about moderating election information, telling them to stop “caving” to Republicans. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday grilled the two Big Tech leaders about how they handled election information. Graham also encouraged them to consider the potentially addictive nature of their websites.

How did they respond? Dorsey said Twitter labeled more than 300,000 tweets, or about 0.2 percent of election-related posts, with warnings about disputed facts or links to more information. Zuckerberg called for Congress to establish clear guidelines and rules for social media platforms.

