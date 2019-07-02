Teachers unions battle school choice

West Virginia teachers are threatening to strike again in opposition to school choice proposals included in legislation to give them a promised pay raise. A nine-day strike in February 2018 ended with a 5 percent pay raise for teachers and some other public employees. Republican Gov. Jim Justice promised an additional 5 percent in October, but the legislation to do so includes reforms the teachers unions oppose.

The bill, which passed in the state Senate on Monday, has provisions to create statewide charter schools, establish educational savings accounts for families that could be used for a variety of expenses, including private school tuition, and require teachers to sign off annually on their union memberships.

“We feel like it’s retaliation for what we did last spring,” Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers–West Virginia, told the Huffington Post. Teachers unions in the state are set to vote Friday on whether to approve more walkouts and protests. Their strike last year set off a wave of similar walkouts across the country. Teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the largest in the nation, concluded a six-day strike in January, coming away with a deal that included a 6 percent salary increase.

Justice has made it clear that he opposes the bill in its current form. He stated in a news conference that his original intent was to give the teachers an additional 5 percent pay raise without the extras.

“You’re going to take all of the good that we’re putting together and ruin it,” he said.

But the bill’s advocates maintain that it will provide much-needed change in the West Virginia education landscape.

“We want to move the state forward in terms of education reform,” said Senate President Mitch Carmichael, a Republican. “We’re making a real effort to put the student first.” He added that Justice ran for office in 2016 on a platform that included the claim that West Virginians were tired of ranking near the bottom compared with other states in educational success measures.

The bill now rests with the House of Delegates and will likely undergo revisions prior to landing on the governor’s desk. When asked about the prospect of Justice’s veto, Carmichael said, “We’ll just have to deal with that.”