TBN loses lawsuit over sexual assault cover-up

Carra Crouch, granddaughter of Trinity Broadcasting Network founders Jan and Paul Crouch, won a $2 million settlement against the company yesterday over the way it handled her decade-old sexual assault claim. Carra Crouch, then 13 years old, reported the assault by a TBN employee to her mother and grandmother. The company fired the man quietly and Jan Crouch demanded her granddaughter keep quiet about the incident to avoid scandal. A California jury agreed with Carra Crouch’s claim her grandmother acted egregiously by not reporting the incident to police. According to the lawsuit, Jan Crouch blamed Carra for what happened, screaming at her and telling her, “It’s all your fault.” After the verdict, Carra Crouch said she felt vindicated: “This has been going on since I was 18, so that has consumed my entire adult life. It’s exciting that they’re being held accountable for at least part of the blame.” Carra Crouch’s lawsuit is one of several facing the Christian network. Other family members, including Carra’s sister, have accused the company of lavish spending and financial mismanagement.