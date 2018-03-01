Tax deadline extended by one day

American taxpayers have an extra day to pay their 2017 taxes. The IRS on Tuesday extended the filing deadline to midnight on Wednesday after an e-filing glitch. Earlier in the day, a notice on the IRS website told users the site was down for a “planned outage” until Dec. 31, 9999, but noted the agency still expected Americans to pay their taxes on time. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday the outage was a “high-volume technical issue.” The site was back up and working by Tuesday evening. Tax Day fell on April 17 this year because April 15 was a Sunday and April 16 was Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington, D.C.