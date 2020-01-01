Tax Day finally arrives

The federal income tax deadline arrives on Wednesday with no additional delays in sight. So far, the IRS has received more than 142 million of the expected 150 million filings. The Treasury Department and the IRS granted a three-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic and encouraged everyone to file their paperwork online. Taxpayers who still need an extension must request one by Wednesday.

When will we receive refunds? The IRS typically processes refunds within 21 days, and those who file on time will receive interest dating back to April 15. Wednesday is also the last day the IRS will accept filings for 2016 refunds.

