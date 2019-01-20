Tax credits and school choice: A win-win duo?

U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos introduced a bold plan last week to offer $5 billion annually in tax credits that would expand school choice. Accompanying legislation sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., aims to give parents more choices for their children’s education without diverting funds from public schools.

“What’s missing in education today is at the core of what makes America truly great: freedom,” DeVos said. “Kids should be free to learn where and how it works for them.”

But Senate and House Democrats promptly dug in their heels, claiming the proposal undermines public education. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the Senate Education Committee, vowed the legislation would be “dead on arrival.”

Opponents also claimed their constituents don’t want the program, but the results of a recent school choice poll showed that 67 percent of voters nationwide agree with the statement, “School choice gives the parents the right to use the tax dollars designated for their child’s education to send their child to the public or private school which best serves their needs.” When sorted by age group, a whopping 75 percent of millennials favored greater school choice.

Under the proposed federal plan, dubbed the “Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunities Act,” donors could receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for gifts to qualifying school choice scholarship funds. States would decide which students were eligible for the funding, what educational opportunities to finance, and even whether to participate in the program at all. Educational opportunities could include private schools, apprenticeships, homeschooling, tutoring, virtual schools, and more.

Eighteen states already have some type of scholarship plan, most of which target low-income or special-needs students. This proposal is the first of its kind at the federal level.

Critics of school choice claim tax credit plans are essentially backdoor vouchers, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 2010 case about Arizona’s program that tax credits are not the same as government spending or vouchers.

“When Arizona taxpayers choose to contribute to [scholarship organizations], they spend their own money, not money the state has collected,” Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in the majority opinion for Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization v. Winn.

School choice proponents mostly welcomed the announcement, but Lindsey Burke and Adam Michel at The Heritage Foundation raised concerns that a federal program would open the door for unwelcome regulation: “A broad-based federal tax-credit scholarship program fundamentally goes in the wrong direction: It would expand, not shrink, federal intervention in K–12 education.”