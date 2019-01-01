Target on Biden in Thursday debate
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 6/28/19, 11:25 am
Another set of Democratic presidential hopefuls debated Thursday night in Miami, this time taking aim at the current front-runner in the race, former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kamala Harris of California, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Michael Bennet of Colorado, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, businessman and activist Andrew Yang, and self-help author Marianne Williamson made up Thursday night’s lineup. Ten other Democratic candidates, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, squared off Wednesday night.
The candidates debated taxation, healthcare, immigration, abortion, gun control, and foreign policy in a two-hour contest that drew more than 15 million TV viewers, according to Nielsen.
In one of the most memorable moments of the night, Harris hammered Biden on his civil rights record, criticizing him for comments “defending segregationists” in the Senate. She also called out his opposition to federally mandated busing to desegregate public schools, saying she had been bussed as a young girl in the 1970s. Biden responded that Harris mischaracterized his record.
The candidates largely agreed on immigration: Everyone raised a hand when NBC moderators asked whose healthcare plan would cover illegal migrants.
“How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!” President Donald Trump responded on Twitter.
All the candidates besides Bennet argued for decriminalizing illegal border crossing and converting it to a civil offense. Buttigieg launched into a criticism of the “hypocrisy” of Republican Christians who support immigration enforcement, saying they believe “that God would smile on the division of families at the hands of federal agents.”
The candidates also presented a unified front on abortion. Buttigieg has long opposed government protections for the unborn. Sanders called abortion a constitutional right and floated the idea of rotating judges in and out of the Supreme Court over the issue. Gillibrand decried Republican state measures that protected babies in the womb.
Perhaps the most offbeat candidate was Williamson, who said her first call as president would be to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to tell her that the United States would surpass the island nation as the best place for a child to grow up, saying: “Girlfriend, you are so on.”
The next Democratic debates, in Detroit, will air on CNN July 30-31.
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute.
news2mePosted: Fri, 06/28/2019 04:53 pm
Are the Dems going to let Bernie take a back seat again?
The Dems probably want Biden because he can be controlled.
news2mePosted: Fri, 06/28/2019 04:56 pm
"decriminalizing illegal border crossing" ?
Why would they need to do that?
The criminals are not even slowed down by throwing them in jail or sending them back across the border.
SAWGUNNERPosted: Fri, 06/28/2019 04:59 pm
I still recall armed agents forcibly seizing Elian Gonzales from US relatives.
Had the politicians been committed to "re-uniting families" then they would have pressed to have the boy's father brought to the USA as well.
news2mePosted: Fri, 06/28/2019 05:02 pm
Harris seems to be living in the past. She needs to get over what happened in the past.
She seems to still be upset about busing and that it was personally Biden's fault?
We want to hear your plans for the future of the U.S.
And if your education was hendered by lack of busing, how were you able to get a LAW DEGREE?
SAWGUNNERPosted: Fri, 06/28/2019 05:04 pm
Eventually, if we can assume network and print news will push for "just the facts", they will address the issue of FREE COLLEGE TUITION. If it's free who then will pick up the tab? Those of us who endured part time jobs, part time college attendance and lived at home while attending commuter schools. Those of us who paid off all our college debt will be entitled to what exactly? I didnt head off to Austin or College Station or Waco or Lubbock or any other academic destinations. The whole "Spring Break at the beach" concept was not part of my world and I truly never aspired to it.
Moreover, most of the big pricey schools were students took on all that debt sit atop big endowments. And we give loans and grants for students to attend rich schools exactly why again?