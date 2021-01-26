Tanzanian president says no to COVID-19 vaccines

On Sunday, Tanzania’s opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency party said its chairman, Seif Sharif Hamad, is receiving treatment for the coronavirus. The 77-year-old confirmed he went to a hospital while his wife isolated at home. Hamad is the first high-level Tanzanian to openly say he contracted the virus since the government stopped reporting infections in April.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli last week called COVID-19 vaccines “dangerous” and warned the country’s health authorities against blindly acquiring them. The government isn’t tracking infection or death rates, and many fear the nation’s approach could leave it at the end of the line to get vaccines as other African countries scramble to get their first doses.

During his address, Magufuli suggested vaccines could be an attempt to steal Africa’s wealth and said Tanzanians who traveled abroad to collect shots returned with “a strange type” of the virus. “We Tanzanians haven’t locked ourselves in and we don’t expect to lock ourselves down,” he said. “I don’t expect to announce any lockdown because our God is living and He will continue to protect Tanzanians.”

The East African country has not published national pandemic figures since April 29, when it recorded 509 cases and 21 deaths. Tanzania reopened its borders for tourism, and the island city of Zanzibar will hold the annual African music festival called Sauti za Busara this month. Major hospitals in Dar es Salaam and the capital city of Dodoma do not require masks and offer only a few working hand sanitization facilities, Global Voices reported. The Skytrax COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating, which ranks compliance to pandemic measures, gave Tanzania’s Zanzibar airport its lowest two-star rating. On Monday, Tanzanian Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima did not wear a mask as she insisted the country is safe, saying “the ministry has no plans to receive vaccines for COVID-19.”

Opposition leader Zitto Kabwe said the government lacks legitimacy for failing to protect its citizens. “Tanzanians have the right to vaccination against COVID,” he tweeted.

The Catholic Archdiocese of the city of Arusha offered a note of dissent last week, releasing a statement that encouraged prayer but also urged the community to abide by global safety measures. The front page of the church’s newspaper last week bore the headline, “There is corona.” The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania released a similar statement late last month: “It doesn’t contravene our faith, neither is it a sin nor a criminal offense; rather we will be trying God by defying precautions.”

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seeking to vaccinate about 60 percent of the continent’s 1.3 billion people as more nations call for an equitable share of the shots. South Africa became the fifth African nation to roll out its vaccination campaign this week. President Cyril Ramaphosa stood alongside other officials at the OR Tambo International Airport in the capital city of Johannesburg to receive the first batch of vaccines from the Serum Institute of India. Ramaphosa said the first 1 million AstraZeneca shots would go to health workers. South Africa follows Morocco, Seychelles, Egypt, and Guinea.

Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s Africa chief, urged Tanzania to prepare to distribute vaccines and share its virus data. She said the organization is reopening communication with high-level Tanzanian officials “for the sake of the people of the country and neighboring countries, as well as for the sake of the world.”