Tanzania’s troubling response to COVID-19

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has questioned the safety of face masks, refused to impose a lockdown, and issued irregular updates on COVID-19 infection rates. On Sunday, he suspended the head of the national health laboratory and condemned imported coronavirus test kits as faulty because they returned false positives for non-human samples like a goat and a papaya.

Health officials in Tanzania said they had recorded 480 cases of the coronavirus and 18 deaths as of Sunday. On Thursday, the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 509 cases, 18 deaths, and 167 recoveries. Activists and opposition lawmakers believe true numbers are much higher. Videos have surfaced on Twitter and elsewhere showing late-night, secret burials by people wearing personal protective equipment.

Zitto Kabwe, a prominent opposition leader, claimed doctors have recorded six times the number of officially reported infections. “I don’t want to feel like the government is hiding something,” he told the BBC. “Without transparency, the citizens will be more scared, which may cause even more deaths.”

Tanzania closed down all schools and banned public gatherings in March, but markets, bus stations, and shops remained open. Magufuli also excluded religious activities from the restrictions. “This is time to build our faith and continue praying to God and not depending on face masks,” he said

Magufuli rejected calls to shut down Dar es Salaam, the worst-hit city, because it “is the only center where we collect almost 80 percent of the country’s revenue.”

In contrast, several other African countries that imposed at least two-week lockdowns are starting to ease their restrictions.

Meanwhile, aid groups continue to provide economic and social support for Tanzanian communities affected by COVID-19. In Dar es Salaam, Waleed Rauf, country director with the nongovernmental organization CARE Tanzania, said many people have started wearing face masks. His group is airing educational talk shows on local radio stations and sending informational text messages about the disease.

Across the country, several community-based savings groups, which provide financial support and accessible loans to their mostly female members, have continued to operate during the pandemic. “It’s better they build that social and economic capital to support themselves rather than lose the solidarity that helps them through a crisis,” Rauf said.

On Thursday, Dr. John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters that the test kits the organization provided in partnership with Chinese billionaire Jack Ma were “working very well.”

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s Africa director, said Tanzania delayed implementing physical distancing measures and restricting travel from Dar es Salaam. She said the WHO has received reports from neighboring countries about Tanzanian truck drivers carrying cargo across the border who have tested positive for the COVID-19. As a result, Moeti said, “We’re working to advise the government, provide them with the knowledge we have in order to make policy decisions based on data to enable the government to get on top of the situation.”