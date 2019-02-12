Talk trouble

A federal judge on Thursday ruled against two Florida counselors who want the freedom to help minors change unwanted sexual attractions, behaviors, or identities. The court decision ignored multiple precedents, including a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that professionals have a right to free speech on the job.

The counselors involved in the case, Robert Otto and Julie Hamilton, engage in the common practice of talk therapy with people who have unwanted same-sex attraction or gender confusion. The majority of their clients are Christian teens who desire to live according to their faith. Some of those clients suffer depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and other struggles. Since the city of Boca Raton and Palm Beach County passed ordinances banning therapy aimed at reducing or changing same-sex attraction or transgender identities in minors, Otto and Hamilton have had to terminate ongoing counseling relationships and turn down new clients who have willingly sought their help.

U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg denied a request for preliminary injunctions against the ordinances. In her ruling, Rosenburg said that the bans did not violate Otto and Hamilton’s rights because they only regulated “professional speech.” Liberty Counsel, which represents the therapists, filed a notice of appeal within an hour of the ruling.

“This is a blatant case of not just cherry-picking precedent, but … acknowledging and then ignoring controlling precedent from the court of appeals and from the United States Supreme Court,” Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver told me. “I have no doubt that, at the end of the day, this ordinance will be found unconstitutional.”

This summer’s Supreme Court ruling in NIFLA v. Becerra, which said California could not force pro-life pregnancy care centers to advertise abortion services, declared that though the government can regulate professional conduct, it cannot regulate speech just because it is spoken by professionals in a professional context.

“The Supreme Court couldn’t have been clearer in NIFLA that it rejects professional speech as a separate category,” Staver said. “And therefore, you can’t just use the term ‘professional speech’ and then grant less protection to it.”

Other precedents besides NIFLA also protect professional speech, Staver said. A federal magistrate judge ruled in a similar case out of Tampa, Fla., also argued by Liberty Counsel, that an ordinance restricting a therapist from helping a child with unwanted same-sex attraction violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. And a ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Florida, said the First Amendment protects medical counsel between doctors and patients. Staver said Rosenberg acknowledged this precedent in the ruling and then chose not to address it.

Instead, she relied on references to “professional speech” from two sexual orientation change therapy cases out of other circuit courts that do not govern Florida and that the Supreme Court explicitly overruled in NIFLA.

Both NIFLA and this case relied on a free speech defense despite the fact that the professionals involved—whether pro-life workers or licensed counselors—were often acting on their religious convictions. But constructing a religious freedom case has become much more difficult in recent years, Staver said. He specifically pointed to the Employment Division, Department of Human Resources of Oregon v. Smith case from 1990, in which the Supreme Court found that the Free Exercise Clause in the First Amendment establishing religious liberty does not protect illegal activity. While that particular case involved the ritual consumption of drugs, it has put religious freedom cases on shakier ground, particularly where the government can argue it has a compelling interest in violating someone’s religious freedom.

But that may be changing, as well. In the case last month of a football coach who was fired for praying publicly after games, four Supreme Court justices issued a rare written explanation essentially inviting challenges to the precedent set in the Smith case. Staver said that, while he expects it to be changed in the future, “the controlling precedent right now is a weaker Free Exercise Clause than it used to be.”