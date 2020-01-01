Taliban, U.S. agree to seven calmer days
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 2/21/20, 11:47 am
The trial period for a U.S.-Taliban truce is set to begin Friday night. The seven-day “reduction of violence” precedes the signing of a peace agreement, paving the way for the eventual withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan after 18 years of war.
What are the terms of the deal? U.S. leaders expect the Taliban to promise it will not attack the United States or its allies, and the Taliban wants American and other foreign forces out of Afghanistan in the next 18 months. If both sides sign the agreement as expected on Feb. 29, the Taliban, the Afghan government, and other political groups in the country would start working on their own peace deal.
Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report in Globe Trot on Afghanistan’s recent presidential elections.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 02/21/2020 03:58 pm
The biggest roadblock here, in my opinion:
The Taliban seems to have many factions, with many leaders, who are in sharp disagreement with each other on many points. No one leader can legitimately claim to speak for, or control, a majority of the Taliban.
When we have an agreement with one, or several, leaders, there are probably other leaders ordering their groups to try to sabotage the efforts.
I believe there are probably even some Taliban who do not want Americans to leave their country, because they want opportunities to continue to fight us infidels: to either kill infidels or gain martyrdom by being killed in the conflict.
I think we are just going to have to bring our people home with or without an agreement.