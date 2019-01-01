Taliban targets presidential campaign

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani escaped uninjured from a suicide bombing Tuesday, but 24 people died in the attack at one of his campaign rallies. The attacker rammed his motorcycle into the entrance of the gathering in the northern city of Charakar. A local official said the casualties included many women and children. Hours later, the extremist group struck again near the U.S. Embassy in the capital city of Kabul, killing at least 22 people, according to an Afghan official. On Monday, NATO confirmed a U.S. service member was killed in action.

Is this the new normal? Afghans braced for more violence after peace negotiations between the extremist group and the United States broke down last week. As the country prepares for its national election on Sept. 28, the Taliban warns it will target polling stations and election campaigns and told Afghans not to vote.

