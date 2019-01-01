Taliban say no cease-fire
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 12/30/19, 11:55 am
Taliban leaders on Monday denied reports that they were willing to take steps toward peace in Afghanistan. In a statement, the extremist group called the rumors untrue and said it “has no ceasefire plans.”
Why the confusion? An initial report said four members of the negotiating team agreed with the Taliban ruling council on a truce that would last 10 days. The U.S. and Afghan governments have insisted on a cease-fire before they will sign any peace pact with the insurgent group. The Taliban have reiterated they will only commit to a deal if the United States withdraws its troops. The latest peace efforts fell through in September after a U.S. soldier died during increased Taliban attacks.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
JerryMPosted: Mon, 12/30/2019 04:11 pm
Are you sure that is a jail (see inset photo)? I have never seen a jail room with curtains?
MikeDPosted: Tue, 12/31/2019 11:02 am
A building that houses a jail could easily include a conference room, among other facilities.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 12/30/2019 06:58 pm
Probably in Afghanistan, the jailed Taliban are regarded as honored guests by a lot of police, prosecutors, and judges. "Jailed" to make the US (NOT regarded as honored guests, but holding the purse-strings) think there is cooperation going on between our governments.
And note that the article is sort of alluding to the fact that we simply can't be sure who is speaking for the Taliban, and that it probably changes from minute-to-minute.
We should leave now; we should have left years ago.
phillipWPosted: Mon, 12/30/2019 10:38 pm
The only way to win a war is to kill the enemy. Apparently the United States has forgotten this basic rule of warfare. I'm honestly ashamed of how neutered our military has been forced to become. Seriously, what and who are we fighting for anymore? As a former Marine, I sure as heck don't know.
JDCPosted: Tue, 12/31/2019 01:22 pm
As a Vietnam Vet I agree. I would put a target on the Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan.