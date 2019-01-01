Taliban say no cease-fire

Taliban leaders on Monday denied reports that they were willing to take steps toward peace in Afghanistan. In a statement, the extremist group called the rumors untrue and said it “has no ceasefire plans.”

Why the confusion? An initial report said four members of the negotiating team agreed with the Taliban ruling council on a truce that would last 10 days. The U.S. and Afghan governments have insisted on a cease-fire before they will sign any peace pact with the insurgent group. The Taliban have reiterated they will only commit to a deal if the United States withdraws its troops. The latest peace efforts fell through in September after a U.S. soldier died during increased Taliban attacks.

