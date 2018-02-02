Taliban resurgence

Protests over Chinese mosque
Earlier this month, Chinese officials backed down on an order to demolish the Grand Mosque in the town of Weizhou in the northern Ningxia region. The threat prompted days of protests by thousands of ethnic Hui Muslims before officials agreed to a compromise.
The mosque was rebuilt last year to feature minarets and domes, distinct from the former design modeled after a Buddhist temple. Authorities issued a demolition notice on Aug. 3 on the grounds that it had been rebuilt without proper permits. But protesters said it was an effort to tighten restrictions on religious activity.
“They want to secularize Muslims, to cut off Islam at the roots,” a senior local imam told Asia News, requesting anonymity. “These days, children are not allowed to believe in religion: only in communism and the party.”
A day after the set deadline for demolition, local Chinese officials agreed to revamp the mosque’s design instead of tearing it down. The renovations will be approved by local officials and religious leaders, according to the South China Morning Post.
More than 10 million Hui Muslims live in China, and many fear continued government repression like that suffered by the ethnic Uyghur Muslims in northwest China. —Julia A. Seymour
Iranian Christians sentenced
Two years after their arrest, the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Bushehr, Iran, has sentenced 12 Christian converts to one-year prison terms. First arrested in April 2015, their charges included propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran for home church activities, inviting people to Christianity, and an “inclination to the land of Christianity”—a term likely meaning support for Israel.
Although Iran claims it does not persecute religious minorities, the U.S. State Department has designated it as a country of particular concern over religious freedom violations. The organization Open Doors ranks it the 10th most difficult country in the world for Christians. —J.A.S.
Ethnic violence in Ethiopia
A notorious paramilitary force in Ethiopia killed at least 40 people and injured more than 20 others in ethnic conflicts in the country’s eastern Somali region earlier this month.
Regional administrative spokesman Negeri Lencho confirmed the attack and killings in the East Hararghe region. Lencho said it remained unclear why the Liyu force attacked the region, “but we know that all the victims were ethnic Oromos.”
A week earlier, security forces killed at least four protesters in the region’s capital Jijiga after mobs looted shops belonging to some ethnic minorities. Violent clashes first broke out between the Oromia and Somali provinces in September, displacing nearly 1 million people.
Members of the Liyu force are loyal to the region’s former leader Abdi Mohammed Omer, who resigned due to regional unrest. —O.O.