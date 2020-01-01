Taliban makes cease-fire offer

Taliban officials said they gave U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad a document on Wednesday proposing a seven- to 10-day cease-fire. The U.S. government has not yet confirmed the deal.

What comes next? If the United States accepts the offer, it will pave the way for talks that could eventually lead to peace. The two sides would discuss a permanent cease-fire, the process for withdrawing American troops, and the fate of thousands of Taliban fighters. The United States came close to an agreement with the Taliban in September, but talks fell apart after the insurgent group increased its attacks.

