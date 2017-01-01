Taliban hits Afghan security forces in weekend attacks

At least 27 Afghan security officials died in attacks staged by the Taliban across multiple provinces over the weekend, officials confirmed Monday. The militants targeted police checkpoints beginning Sunday night, said Fared Bakhtawer, head of the western Farah provincial council. Clashes in Baghlan province and the districts of Push Rod, Bala Buluk, and Badghis in Farah province left dozens of security officers and Taliban fighters dead. The Taliban has increasingly targeted security workers in recent weeks. The insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attacks.