Taliban claims American hostage in ‘dangerous’ health

The Taliban on Monday said one of its American captives in Afghanistan is severely ill and in need of medical attention. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement said Kevin King suffers from heart and kidney problems and his condition “worsens every day.” In August 2016, Taliban militants kidnapped King and Australian national Timothy Weekes at gunpoint outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, where they both worked as teachers. “We have tried to treat him time to time, but we do not have medical facilities as we are in a war situation,” the statement read. The Taliban called on the U.S. government to meet its demands and said it will not be held responsible if anything happens to King. The extremist group earlier in January released a video of the captives, in which they pleaded with U.S. President Donald Trump to release Taliban prisoners in exchange for their freedom.