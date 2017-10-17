Taliban attacks on the rise in Afghanistan

UN accused of abandoning civilians in Central African Republic

As violent militia clashes persisted in the Central African Republic, some Muslim civilians said they bribed United Nations contractors as much as $100 to smuggle them out of the volatile town of Bangassou after UN peacekeepers repeatedly failed to do so.

The Central African Republic fell into chaos in 2013 after the Muslim Seleka rebel group overthrew the Christian government. The nominally Christian anti-Balaka militia group sprang up to fight back, and several other militia groups emerged. Bangassou became a hotspot for clashes earlier this year, and reportedly nine UN peacekeepers died there. More than 2,000 Muslim civilians sought refuge at a Catholic church in the town. Some of the civilians paid contracted pilots to board planes that brought in food and material for the UN troops.

Ashanti Ngaye, a 35-year-old mother of four, paid $200 to drivers of a Dubai-based company, ECOLOG International, to get her family and two other relatives to the capital, Bangui. In August, the UN peacekeeping mission sent a letter to ECOLOG contractors asking them to take concrete steps to avoid future unauthorized transport of civilians. —O.O.

Myanmar sentences two Christian leaders

A court in Myanmar’s Shan state sentenced a pastor and a youth leader to prison on charges of supporting rebels and defaming the military. The court sentenced Dumdaw Nawng Lat, a 67-year-old pastor with the Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC), to four years and three months in prison. Langjaw Gam Seng, a 35-year-old KBC youth leader, received a sentence of two years and three months.

Authorities in Myanmar, also known as Burma, first detained the men in December after they led journalists to the town of Mangko, where the military bombed a Catholic church in a November 2016 airstrike. Nawng Lat received an additional two-year sentence for speaking to Voice of America about the airstrikes.

“How many more human rights defenders have to be locked up before the world realizes the Myanmar military have no intention of being held to account for their crimes?” David Baulk, with regional rights group Fortify Rights, told the Frontier Myanmar news magazine.

Myanmar’s military has faced multiple accusations of human rights abuses and targeted attacks against ethnic minorities. The United Nations accused the military of ethnic cleansing after more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims fled the country’s Rakhine state following military clearance operations. —O.O.

Coptic leaders complain of closure of churches

Egyptian security officials in October sealed up four Coptic churches following attacks and threats against the Christian minority group. But the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Minya called on authorities to investigate the crimes, not just shut down the churches.

In a statement released Saturday, the church provided details about the closures that took place between Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. The church of Anba Musa closed Oct. 22 after attackers threw stones at the church and wounded four Copts. Authorities shut down the church but failed to arrest the attackers, the diocese said. “The Copts always pay the price of this coexistence, not the aggressors,” the statement said.

Minya’s Gov. Essam Badawi on Monday denied the churches’ report, saying authorities instead closed down the churches because they operated in “unlicensed houses” that lacked documentation to perform “religious rites.” He acknowledged authorities arrested 15 suspects over an attempted attack on one of the churches earlier in October. —O.O.

Kenya’s president wins disputed second election

Kenya’s electoral commission on Monday declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of the election redo, stoking fears of more political unrest. The commission said Kenyatta won 98 percent of the vote, but only 38 percent of voters showed up. Election officials said voting did not take place in four western constituencies, all opposition strongholds, citing security reasons. Kenya’s Supreme Court ordered the election do-over because of alleged irregularities in the initial August vote. Since August, more than 55 people died in election-related violence. Opposition supporters argued the electoral commission did not make enough reforms to ensure the new election was free and fair. Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday called for another vote. “If there is no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the government,” he said. —O.O.

UN expert decries poor state of global religious freedom

Three-quarters of the world’s people face restrictions or high levels of social hostility toward their right to religion or belief, said the UN special expert on religious rights. Ahmed Shaheed said more than 70 countries still have anti-blasphemy laws that “often serve as platforms for enabling intolerance.” Religious discrimination can manifest as a direct ban or indirect restrictions such as zoning laws that prevent construction of places of worship, he said. Shaheed called on states to repeal their blasphemy laws and urged them to enforce “adequate criminal sanctions penalizing violent and particularly egregious discriminatory acts perpetrated by state or nonstate actors against persons based on their religion or belief.” —O.O.