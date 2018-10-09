Taliban attacks on Afghan forces kill dozens

Taliban militants staged multiple attacks against Afghan security forces in the country’s north on Sunday and Monday, killing at least 52, according to officials. Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, who heads the provincial council in Kunduz province, said the insurgents killed at least 13 soldiers in an attack on Sunday at a checkpoint in Dashti Archi district and ;at least 15 other security force members sustained injuries. In Zawzjan province, Taliban militants clashed with security forces and killed at least eight soldiers, provincial police chief Gen. Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani confirmed. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed his terror group’s responsibility for both attacks.

In a separate attack on Monday in Dara Suf district, the Taliban killed 14 policemen and pro-government militiamen, according to provincial spokesman Sediq Azizi. Zahir Wahdat, provincial governor of Sari Pul, said at least 17 members of Afghan forces died in Taliban attacks across the province. At least 39 Taliban fighters also died in the attack, Wahdat said. The Taliban has stepped up attacks since the end of a cease-fire marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr in June, killing hundreds of Afghan security force members.