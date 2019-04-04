Taliban attack Afghan security officials

The Taliban launched an attack early Thursday on a government compound in the western Badghis province of Afghanistan, killing at least 20 security officials. Intense fighting continued into Thursday afternoon, said Jamshid Shahabhi, the provincial governor’s spokesman. The casualties include soldiers and policemen. Taliban spokesman Qari Yousf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack. The insurgent group has persisted with almost daily attacks on Afghan security forces despite ongoing peace talks. U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad wrapped up talks this week with government representatives in Kabul, the Afghan capital, in a push for “intra-Afghan dialogue” between officials and the Taliban.