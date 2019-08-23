T-shirt trials and tribulation

All 140 seats in a Frankfort, Ky., courtroom were full Friday morning when the state Supreme Court took up a religious liberty case stuck in the court system for years. Since 2012, Blaine Adamson, the owner of a print shop in Lexington, Ky., has defended his right not to make T-shirts promoting a gay pride festival because of his religious convictions about sexuality and marriage.

After Adamson’s business, Hands On Originals, declined to create the shirts, Lexington’s Gay and Lesbian Services Organization filed a complaint with the local Human Rights Commission. The commission charged Adamson with discrimination, and he appealed its decision in a state court in late 2014. Two lower courts ruled Adamson had a right not to print messages inconsistent with his religious beliefs even though his business was a place of public accommodation.

The Kentucky Supreme Court weighed religious liberty rights against laws that prohibit discrimination.

Justices on the state’s highest court struggled during last week’s oral arguments to find the line between requiring businesses to serve everyone and protecting the rights of religious business owners not to produce messages that conflict with their beliefs.

The two sides argued about the reach of so-called public accommodation laws. Alliance Defending Freedom’s James Campbell, who represented Adamson, said the court should distinguish between objectionable messages and protected classes. He noted the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits the government from compelling business owners to say, print, or write something they disagree with.

“This protection is good for everyone,” Campbell told me. “It’s not just good for people of faith, but it’s as good for the lesbian print shop owner asked by a religious group to print a flyer opposing same-sex marriage as it is for Blaine Adamson.”

Adamson believes you can object to endorsing a message without discriminating against a protected group.​

Campbell emphasized his client did not want to undercut nondiscrimination laws—just interpret them correctly. “Nondiscrimination laws prevent businesses from turning people away because of their status, but these laws don’t prevent businesses from declining to create something that expresses a message they object to,” Campbell said. He noted Hands On Originals has hired LGBT employees and served LGBT customers.

A wave of creative professionals—including bakers, florists, graphic designers, and video and film producers—have filed lawsuits in recent years seeking to safeguard their First Amendment rights from aggressive enforcement of non-discrimination laws. All insist they will work with LGBT individuals, they just cannot design or create a product bearing a message conflicting with their religious beliefs.

“At the end of the day, I’m accountable to God for what I print on my press,” Adamson said. What mattered was not winning or losing, he added, but how “I honor God in the way I live and work.”

The Kentucky Supreme Court could issue a ruling on the case at any time.