Syrian roadside bomb kills two U.S.-led coalition members

The U.S. military on Friday said a roadside bomb in Syria killed two coalition members and injured five others in a rare attack against U.S.-led forces. One of those killed was an American soldier. The military said the Thursday attack took place in the Arab-Kurdish town of Manbij but did not release any information about who staged the attack. “We have our initial assessment and thoughts on that but we won’t provide until the investigation is complete,” said U.S. military spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon. Mohammed Abu Adel, head of the Manbij Military Council, said the bomb exploded just before midnight Thursday, hundreds of yards from the council’s headquarters. Islamic State militants controlled Manbij until the summer of 2016. The town in recent weeks suffered minor explosions, which local officials blamed on Turkey.