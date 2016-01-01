Syrian refugee accused of church bomb plot

Federal authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Syrian refugee accused of plotting to bomb a church in Pittsburgh. Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, is charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to Islamic State (ISIS) and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive device or weapon of mass destruction. “Targeting places of worship is beyond the pale, no matter what the motivation,” said John Demers, assistant U.S. attorney general for national security. “The defendant is alleged to have plotted just such an attack of a church in Pittsburgh in the name of ISIS.”

Alowemer, who came to the United States in 2016, allegedly planned to bomb a small church on the north side of Pittsburgh, according to a criminal complaint. In court documents, the FBI identified the church as Legacy International Worship Center. The suspect purchased materials to build the bomb and provided plans and a map to an undercover FBI agent he thought was an ISIS supporter. Alowemer was born in Daraa, Syria.