Syrian militia advances on ISIS-held Raqqa

U.S.-backed Kurdish troops in Syria began an offensive against the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of Islamic State (ISIS). The Syrian Democratic Forces have been advancing toward Raqqa since November. ISIS has fortified its positions in the city, setting up barriers and hanging sheets of cloth to provide cover from airstrikes. A belt of landmines and checkpoints circles the city, and men have been ordered to dress like jihadis to make it more difficult to distinguish between militants and civilians. The battle for Raqqa is expected to be long and bloody, but could mark a major turning point in the war against ISIS.

