Syrian church, businesses bombed

Two separate suicide attacks killed at least five people in the historically Christian community of Qamishli, Syria, on Monday. The first explosion struck a busy commercial area, destroying nearby hotels and a restaurant. The second bomb exploded at a Chaldean Catholic Church a few blocks away. Witnesses reported that extremists killed the town’s Armenian Catholic priest and his father on Monday.

Why the increase in terror acts? The region has witnessed a spike in attacks since the United States withdrew its forces last month. Islamic State (ISIS) claimed 30 attacks in the area in the first 10 days of this month.

