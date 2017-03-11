Syrian army recaptures Deir el-Zour city from ISIS

The Syrian army has liberated the city of Deir el-Zour in eastern Syria from Islamic State (ISIS), state television and security officials reported on Friday. The military said it has regained full control of the city as army units continued to remove booby traps and mines the militants left behind. Deir el-Zour remained divided between government and ISIS control for nearly three years. Syrian government forces and their allies first broke through the extremist group’s siege over parts of the city in September and continued with advances since then. Syria’s military called the capture a strategic win, since the city is located on crossroads linking Syria’s eastern, northern, and central regions. Forces continue to fight against ISIS to retake the rest of the oil-rich eastern province, including the key town of Boukamal near the Iraqi border.